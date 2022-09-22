Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.45. 2,381,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.