Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.88 and its 200 day moving average is $249.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

