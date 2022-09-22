Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 693,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

