Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,039 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 326,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 90,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 290,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,607,965. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

