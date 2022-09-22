Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,139,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 986,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612,914. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53.

