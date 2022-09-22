Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,713,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,462,000 after buying an additional 549,898 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VEA opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.