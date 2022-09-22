Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.98

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.98 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 5757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $111.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

