Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Adviser Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.06. 7,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

