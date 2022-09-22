Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,842. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

