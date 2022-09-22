Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $92.98

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.98, but opened at $90.53. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $90.52, with a volume of 2,083 shares.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.13.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.