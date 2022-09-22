Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCEB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.67. 557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $75.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.