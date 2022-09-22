V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.40

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 13284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 135.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

