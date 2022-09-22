USDEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $51,851.00 (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, USDEX has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDEX coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005497 BTC on popular exchanges. USDEX has a market cap of $404,257.54 and $51,851.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,352.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059516 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005656 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064071 BTC.

USDEX Coin Profile

USDEX is a coin. USDEX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.