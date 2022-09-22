USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.91

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.91 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after buying an additional 288,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 965.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,365,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 94.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.