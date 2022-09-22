Uptrennd (1UP) Hits One Day Volume of $52.00

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $34,760.10 and approximately $52.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00538939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00898656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

