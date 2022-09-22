Unizen Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Unizen coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unizen has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $49.96 million and approximately $239,586.00 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen launched on December 11th, 2020. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 coins. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

