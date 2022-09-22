United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $30.13

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $29.22. United Fire Group shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

United Fire Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $741.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $186,765. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

