Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.97. 49,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

