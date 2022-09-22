Unibright (UBT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $161,363.00

Unibright (UBT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $161,363.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars.

