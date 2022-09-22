UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

