U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,065,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

