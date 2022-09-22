U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of USB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,874. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

