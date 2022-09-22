TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. TTEC has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $103.65.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 568,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 70,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in TTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

