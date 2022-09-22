trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.42

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 412461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

trivago Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

About trivago

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

