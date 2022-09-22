Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Down 4.5%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 662,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10,644% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

About Tricon Residential



Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Featured Articles

