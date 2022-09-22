Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.42. 47,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,381. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $287.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

