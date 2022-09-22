Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and $4.08 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess launched on June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

