Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 905 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,269 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13.

