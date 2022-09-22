Tompkins Financial Corp Has $638,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.57. 206,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,036. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

