Tompkins Financial Corp Has $449,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $309,618,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,822,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.63. 93,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

