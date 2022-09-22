Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.34. 26,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,254. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average of $229.63. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

