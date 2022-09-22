Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 3,927 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.60. 1,078,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,131,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

