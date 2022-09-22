Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 699 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,306. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

