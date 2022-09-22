Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 3,402 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 25,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $133.85. 171,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

