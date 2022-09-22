Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $631,717.20 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

About Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toast by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

