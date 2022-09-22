TKG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 374,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

