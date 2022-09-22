TKG Advisors LLC Invests $6.77 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after buying an additional 768,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

