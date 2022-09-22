TKG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises about 2.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,533,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

