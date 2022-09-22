TKG Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.55. 2,503,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

