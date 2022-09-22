Titan Mining Co. Declares None Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Titan Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

TI opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$77.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.79.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Titan Mining

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Titan Mining from C$14.28 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

