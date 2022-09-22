Titan Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $46,063.07 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 90.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 74.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $46,063.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.