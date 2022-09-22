Titan Capital Management LLC CA Buys New Stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises about 8.8% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $105.69.

