Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47). 4,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 74,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.47).

The firm has a market cap of £129.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.96.

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

