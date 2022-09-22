Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $22.48

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $23.31. Tidewater shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDW. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $959.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth $7,930,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

