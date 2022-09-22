Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 30,070 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,715,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 461,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

