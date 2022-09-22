ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.16 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.80 ($0.36). 116,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 436,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

ThinkSmart Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 29.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ThinkSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck; and an outsourced call center customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThinkSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThinkSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.