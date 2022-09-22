ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

BK Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

