Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Down 2.3%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10. 39,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 63,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $199.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 68.75% and a negative return on equity of 474.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

