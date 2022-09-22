The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

