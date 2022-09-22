The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Signature Wealth Management Group’s 10th Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 150,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

